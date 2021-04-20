DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Xerox were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of XRX opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. Cross Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.