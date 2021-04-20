DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 42,222 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,222 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AerCap were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AER. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 839.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,720 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 9,338.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,658,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $68,994,000. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $42,483,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AER opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.12 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

