DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $173,000 Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $514,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,896,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

