Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 56.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 885.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,046 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 203,723 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

TACO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. 4,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $156.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

