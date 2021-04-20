Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Demant A/S has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 0.23.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

