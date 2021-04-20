Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.61% from the company’s current price.

Shares of DSGN opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

