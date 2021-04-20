Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Santander downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.35. 141,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,663,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

