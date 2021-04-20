Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.80 ($55.06).

DWNI opened at €45.14 ($53.11) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.95. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

