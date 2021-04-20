Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DWNI. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.80 ($55.06).

Shares of DWNI opened at €45.14 ($53.11) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.95.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

