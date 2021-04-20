Diamond (DMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.45 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Diamond has a market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $25,889.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Diamond has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.91 or 0.00005366 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002168 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000129 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00114786 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,590,126 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

