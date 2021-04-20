Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $101.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $17,909,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 350,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

