Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Truist

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.44.

DRNA opened at $29.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $30.39.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $215,031.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at $771,676.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,167 shares of company stock worth $1,429,458 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 34,566 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

