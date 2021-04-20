Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.58 Per Share

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $147.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.87.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

