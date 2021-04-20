Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,435,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,288 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.09% of CAI International worth $44,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CAI International by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CAI International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CAI International by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CAI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in CAI International by 1,371.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAI opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $765.73 million, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CAI International’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

