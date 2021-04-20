Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,377,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.63% of TriCo Bancshares worth $48,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,106,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 222,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,441,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.80 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.