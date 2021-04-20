Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $45,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GCP opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.