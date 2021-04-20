Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $46.13 Million Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 665,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $46,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,686,000 after purchasing an additional 152,573 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,811,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 35,544 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJW. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

SJW stock opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.64. SJW Group has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 76.40%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

