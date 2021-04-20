Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,512,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Apogee Enterprises worth $47,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 64,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $937.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $42.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.