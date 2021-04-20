Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,413 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.64% of Sealed Air worth $45,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after buying an additional 1,373,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,214,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,834,000 after buying an additional 553,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after buying an additional 130,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

NYSE:SEE opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $48.33.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.