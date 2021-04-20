Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Holdings Lowered by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,853 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 7.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000.

HIBS stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $519.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.