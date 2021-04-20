Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

DSEY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. Diversey has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.