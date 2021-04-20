Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

DSEY opened at $14.04 on Monday. Diversey has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

