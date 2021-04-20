DMC Global (BOOM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect DMC Global to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. On average, analysts expect DMC Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.07, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $458,651.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.