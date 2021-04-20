Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNHBY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DNHBY traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.42. 44,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.56. Dnb Asa has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.