DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,362 shares of company stock worth $161,268,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.62.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $324.33 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.67 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.81, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.65.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

