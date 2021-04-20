DnB Asset Management AS Buys 52,099 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.45% of Cinemark worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cinemark by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,778,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNK stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

