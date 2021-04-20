DnB Asset Management AS Buys 53,087 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 91.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $98.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $99.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average is $80.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.