DnB Asset Management AS Increases Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 42.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,065 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $872,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $72,992,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EWBC. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

