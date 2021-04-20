Doctors Coin Market Cap Achieves $116.76 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $116.76 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

