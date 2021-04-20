DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.48.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,086. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.24 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

