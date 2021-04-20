DopeCoin Hits One Day Volume of $24,642.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $396,511.56 and $24,642.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.87 or 0.00466433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000990 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.