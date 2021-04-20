Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 177,361 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,344,021 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,361 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $47,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $37,343,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 66,050 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,179,000 after purchasing an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

GSK traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $37.73. 348,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,103,070. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. GlaxoSmithKline’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

