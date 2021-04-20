Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 2,962 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,102,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $101,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 593,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,396,915. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

