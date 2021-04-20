Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,235 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Tower worth $75,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in American Tower by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,955,000 after acquiring an additional 772,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.41. The stock had a trading volume of 70,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,054. The company has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.02. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.