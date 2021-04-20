Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317,209 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.40% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $53,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,426 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.12.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.18. 14,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.15. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

