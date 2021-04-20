Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 503,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $26,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 114,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2,264.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $52.07. 73,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,097,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

