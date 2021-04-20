Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $40,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 125.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,573. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

