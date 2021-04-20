Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 458,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,716 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $64,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 701,526 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $65,721,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

IFF traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,227. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $143.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.84 and its 200-day moving average is $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

