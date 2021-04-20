Drax Group plc (DRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON DRX opened at GBX 420.60 ($5.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -10.42. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 454 ($5.93). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 405.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82.

DRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 399 ($5.21) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 363.43 ($4.75).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

