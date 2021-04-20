Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster Sells 5,585 Shares

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster sold 5,585 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $246,019.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,736 shares in the company, valued at $24,524,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -390.00.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,438,000 after acquiring an additional 710,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

