Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster Sells 5,585 Shares

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster sold 5,585 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $246,019.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,736 shares in the company, valued at $24,524,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -390.00.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.