Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $104.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DUK. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.09.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $101.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

