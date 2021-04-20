E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $12.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. E.On’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.