easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 916.71 ($11.98).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 959.96 ($12.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 991.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 799.02. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The stock has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63.

In related news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.