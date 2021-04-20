Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $13.70.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
