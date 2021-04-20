Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

EVT stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

