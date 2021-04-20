Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
EVT stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $27.17.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
