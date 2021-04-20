Edgeless (EDG) Reaches Market Cap of $948,632.78

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market cap of $948,632.78 and $333.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeless has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00067536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00090930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.07 or 0.00649881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00044506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.