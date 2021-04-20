Eight Capital Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$17.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Eight Capital from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LUN. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cormark increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.75 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.73.

Shares of TSE LUN traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.57. 1,172,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$5.68 and a one year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

