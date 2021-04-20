Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $167.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

ESTC opened at $123.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.89. Elastic has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,889.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 15.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $478,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 222,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

