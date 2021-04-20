Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

NYSE EHC opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.39. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $88.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

