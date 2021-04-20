Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

ERII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 9,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $135,302.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,821 shares in the company, valued at $830,315.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 949,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,145,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,024. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after buying an additional 797,805 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1,969.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 73,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after buying an additional 367,324 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.